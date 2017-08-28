Jaguars rookie WR Westbrook visits core muscle specialist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook visited a core muscle specialist in Philadelphia on Monday, but coach Doug Marrone expects the rookie to play in the team's preseason finale at Atlanta.

A fourth-round draft pick from Oklahoma, Westbrook sat out last week's exhibition against Carolina with soreness and then travelled to get a second opinion.

Westbrook, a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2016, leads the NFL in preseason receiving despite only playing two games. Westbrook has seven catches for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Also Monday, the Jaguars signed veteran linebacker Akeem Dent to help get them through the preseason finale. Dent has played in 90 games in six seasons, totalling 203 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks. He fills a roster spot opened last week by the release of linebacker Audie Cole.

