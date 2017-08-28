Jones HR helps surging Orioles beat Mariners 7-6

BALTIMORE — Adam Jones hit a milestone home run, Welington Castillo had three hits and two RBIs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 7-6 Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Chris Davis doubled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning for the resurgent Orioles, who climbed over .500 (66-65) for the first time since June 11. Baltimore jumped past Seattle (66-66) to within 1 1/2 games of idle Minnesota for the final AL wild-card spot.

Jones' solo home run in the fifth inning gave him 25 for an Orioles-record seventh consecutive season. He shared the mark of six with Cal Ripken Jr.

Ben Gamel homered and had a career-high five RBIs in Seattle's third straight defeat.

With the score tied at 6, Trey Mancini led off the Baltimore seventh with a single off Emilio Pagan (1-3) and Davis followed with a liner into the right-field corner.

Donnie Hart (2-0) pitched the seventh, Darren O'Day worked out of a jam in the eighth and Zach Britton got three outs for his 12th save — the first since his run of converting 60 in a row ended last week.

Seattle trailed 6-4 in the sixth before Chris Tillman issued successive one-out walks and Gamels smacked a two-run single off Mychal Givens.

Tillman gave up six runs, three hits and four walks — all of which turned into runs. A 16-game winner last year, Tillman is winless in 16 starts since May 7.

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales allowed five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. He left with the bases loaded in the fourth, but Christian Bergman kept Seattle within 5-4 by retiring Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop on popups.

Jones connected off Bergman in the fifth for a two-run cushion.

HOT GLOVE

Orioles SS Tim Beckham is known more for his bat than his glove, but he made three exceptional plays in the field. He opened the game with a solid pickup, snagged a short-hop grounder in the third and hit the dirt to start a 6-4-3 double play in the seventh.

ROSTER MOVES

Mariners: Bergman had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma and RHP Dan Altavilla was optioned to the Rainiers. It's Bergman's third stint with Seattle this season.

Orioles: Hart was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, and RHP Mike Wright was optioned to the Tides.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Jarrod Dyson (groin) took some swings and ran the bases prior to the game. "He had to run a double and I said, 'I'm taking off behind you,' which I did," manager Scott Servais said. "He got to first base and I wasn't quite at the 45-foot mark." Dyson could return in the next day or two. . RHP Felix Hernandez (right biceps tendinitis) and LHP James Paxton (strained pectoral muscle) played catch without any issues. Both hope to throw 20-25 pitches off the mound Friday or Saturday in Seattle.

Orioles: Before the game, Britton insisted his left knee was fine. Britton had an MRI on the knee last week and had not pitched since Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Mariners: In the second game of the series Tuesday night, Erasmo Ramirez (5-4, 4.52 ERA) makes his fifth start with Seattle since being obtained from Tampa Bay on July 28.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (12-8, 4.18 ERA) is 4-0 in six starts since July 6. The right-hander has a 2.66 ERA in August.

