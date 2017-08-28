Nationals set to activate SS Trea Turner from DL

WASHINGTON — Nationals shortstop Trea Turner will be activated from the 60-day disabled list ahead of a game Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins.

Manager Dusty Baker announced Turner's return after an 11-2 win against Miami on Monday night. Turner was hit by a pitch and broke his wrist on June 29 against the Cubs. The speedy leadoff man still ranks third in the NL with 35 stolen bases. He batted .279 in 68 games.