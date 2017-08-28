New Zealand to play 1st day-night test at home in March

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand will play its first day-night cricket test at home against England at Eden Park next year.

The first match of a two-test series starting on March 22 will be played under floodlights after a panel of independent commissioners on Monday granted resource consent.

Eden Park is in a suburban area and commissioners had to consider the effect of lighting, noise and crowds on local residents over five days.

Chief operating officer Anthony Crummy said the decision would allow New Zealand Cricket to present test cricket "in its most modern and vibrant incarnation."