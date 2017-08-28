NFL 2017: Cowboys and Giants lead tough NFC East
A
A
Share via Email
Drama in Dallas has opened up things in one of the NFL's tougher divisions.
No team has repeated in the NFC East since the Philadelphia Eagles won four straight titles from 2001-04. The Cowboys are looking to follow a 13-3 season with another division crown, but Ezekiel Elliott's suspension doesn't help their chances.
Without their All-Pro running back for up to six games, the Cowboys have to rely more on Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant. Prescott had an outstanding rookie season, aided greatly by an excellent run game that took pressure off him.
Dallas also has a tough schedule and had to replace the entire starting secondary, so there are concerns on
Eli Manning and the Giants are primed to take control if the Cowboys slip. New York won 11 games last season and added veteran receiver Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram to join star Odell Beckham, Jr. They should get plenty of action because the run game was among the bottom five last year. If Paul Perkins steps up to give the
On
The Eagles found their franchise quarterback last season and surrounded Carson Wentz with more talent at skill positions, signing receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and running back LeGarrette Blount. Philadelphia improved its
Kirk Cousins is still in Washington, playing on another one-year, prove-it contract. He nearly threw for 5,000 yards last season, has a solid offensive line and a new weapon in Terrelle Pryor. But a poor
Here's some things to know about the NFC East:
BIG BLUE: The Giants allowed the fewest touchdowns in the NFL and also had the league's best red-zone
REPLACING ZEKE: Veterans Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris will fill in for Elliott and a stellar offensive line should open holes for whoever gets the carries. The real trouble for Dallas is the
CARSON'S CREW: The additions of Jeffery , Smith and Blount should help Wentz, who has the talent, work ethic and poise to become an elite player. Losing popular receiver Jordan Matthews in a trade with Buffalo stung Wentz and a close-knit group, but the Eagles expect more offensive production in Year 2 for Wentz and coach Doug Pederson. A tough schedule the first six weeks could put the team in an early hole. If the
KIRK'S LAST STAND: Cousins enters his third straight season in the final year of a contract, and second straight playing under the franchise tag. He will earn $23.94 million this season and get to showcase his skills once again for the rest of the league. Another productive year should help him earn that elusive multiyear contract and keep the Redskins in the hunt. Cousins figures to throw often because Washington's
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH: Giants, Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins.
___
AP NFL
___
Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi