Not max: Noel signs $4.1M qualifying offer with Mavericks
DALLAS — Nerlens Noel has signed his $4.1 million qualifying offer from the Dallas Mavericks.
The team announced the signing Monday of the 6-foot-11
Noel had hoped to get a max deal this
The sixth overall pick in 2013 out of Kentucky has averaged 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in his 193 NBA games. He missed all of his first NBA season recovering from a left knee injury suffered in college.
