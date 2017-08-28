Ravens extend Harbaugh contract, which was to expire in 2018
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have given coach John Harbaugh a contract extension, even though the team has missed the playoffs in three of the past four years.
Harbaugh started this season with a contract that stretched through 2018. The Ravens did not disclose the length of the new deal.
Since his arrival in 2008, Harbaugh has taken Baltimore to the
In nine years with the Ravens, Harbaugh is 85-59 during the regular season and 10-5 in the playoffs.
Over the past four years, however, Baltimore has had one winning season. The Ravens were 8-8 in 2013, 10-6 in 2014, then 5-11 and 8-8 last season.
