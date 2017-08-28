Saints acquire long snapper Dorenbos in trade with Eagles
A
A
Share via Email
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have acquired veteran long snapper Jon Dorenbos from the Philadelphia Eagles for a seventh-round draft pick in 2019.
Dorenbos is a two-time former Pro Bowl who is entering his 15th NFL season. His trade to New Orleans on Monday comes after another Saints long snapper, Justin Drescher, appeared to be injured during last Saturday night's preseason victory over Houston.
Eagles Executive
Dorenbos has been with the Eagles since late 2006. His 162 regular-season appearances for Philadelphia are the sixth most in franchise history.
Earlier in his career, Dorenbos played for Buffalo and Tennessee.
___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why Halifax's CAO, not chief planner, deserves to be fired
-
‘Losing hope:’ Woman feeling re-victimized by Halifax police after reporting sexual assault
-
Canada's airport runways aren't as long as they need to be (and the feds' plans won't fix them)