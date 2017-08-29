Baseball Capsules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals extended their scoreless streak to a franchise-record 43 innings, getting shut out for a fourth straight game in a 12-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

The Royals haven't scored since the second inning of a 3-2 loss to Colorado last Thursday and were blanked three times over the weekend by Cleveland. The 1968 Chicago Cubs and 1906 Philadelphia Athletics hold the major league record at 48 scoreless innings, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The 1992 Cubs were the last team to be blanked in four straight games, and it hasn't happened in the AL since the 1964 Washington Senators — nine years before the adoption of the designated hitter. No team has been shut out in five straight games since at least 1913, according to information gathered from baseball-reference.com.

Austin Pruitt (7-4) pitched six one-run innings for Tampa Bay, and Matt Andriese allowed one more hit while getting a three-inning save, his first this season.

Lucas Duda, Wilson Ramos and Logan Morrison went deep for Tampa Bay, with Duda getting his 25th and Morrison his 32nd of the season. Evan Longoria and Morrison hit back-to-back doubles after Duda's shot in the third off Ian Kennedy (4-10).

INDIANS 6, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber outpitched Luis Severino in a marquee matchup of All-Stars, and slumping Jose Ramirez homered twice to power Cleveland past New York for its fifth straight victory.

Carlos Santana hit a tiebreaking homer off Severino in the seventh inning and Austin Jackson also went deep for the AL Central leaders, who increased their cushion to seven games over idle Minnesota.

Coming off three consecutive shutouts in a sweep of Kansas City, the defending AL champions ran their scoreless streak to 30 innings before Chase Headley homered against Kluber (13-4) leading off the third. The 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner went eight innings and allowed only three hits, rebounding from a loss to Boston last week that ended a five-game winning streak and marked his first defeat since July 4.

Severino (11-6) gave up four hits — three homers — in 6 2/3 innings and lost for only the second time in 10 starts.

RED SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 5

TORONTO (AP) — Christian Vazquez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Eduardo Nunez added a solo shot and Boston beat Toronto, snapping a four-game skid.

Boston also overcame the latest stellar defensive play from centre fielder Kevin Pillar, who dived to make a sensational catch on the warning track and take a hit away from Mookie Betts in the sixth. The crowd of 35,630 gave Pillar a standing ovation.

The AL East-leading Red Sox avoided their first five-game losing streak of the season.

Drew Pomeranz (14-4) got the win and Craig Kimbrel gave up two runs before locking down his 30th save. Danny Barnes (2-5) took the loss.

CUBS 6, PIRATES 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the eighth inning and helped himself at the plate, leading the Cubs to the win.

Montgomery (5-6) struck out four and walked none in his second start since he was inserted into the rotation after Jon Lester was placed on the 10-day disabled list. The left-hander was pulled after Jordy Mercer snapped his 17 1/3-inning scoreless streak with a leadoff homer in the eighth.

Carl Edwards Jr. got three outs before Wade Davis finished the six-hitter as Chicago moved 2 1/2 games ahead of idle Milwaukee for the top spot in the NL Central.

Trevor Williams (5-7) hung in there with Montgomery, pitching five innings of two-run ball, but Pittsburgh lost for the 11th time in its last 16 games. Mercer went 3 for 3, David Freese had two hits and Andrew McCutchen singled for the Pirates.

NATIONALS 11, MARLINS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer overpowered Giancarlo Stanton, Howie Kendrick hit a three-run triple and the Nationals beat Miami.

Scherzer (13-5) allowed one run and five hits, including Christian Yelich's home run, and had 10 strikeouts in his return from the 10-day disabled list.

Stanton, named NL Player of the Week for the second time this month on Monday, went 0 for 3 against Scherzer with two strikeouts and a groundball double play.

Jayson Werth had a two-run homer off Jose Urena (12-6) in his first game with the Nationals since suffering a left foot contusion on June 5.

ORIOLES 7, MARINERS 6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Jones hit a milestone home run and Welington Castillo had three hits and two RBIs in the Orioles' fifth straight victory.

Chris Davis doubled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning for the resurgent Orioles, who climbed over .500 (66-65) for the first time since June 11. Baltimore jumped past Seattle (66-66) to within 1 1/2 games of idle Minnesota for the final AL wild-card spot.

Jones' solo home run in the fifth inning gave him 25 for an Orioles-record seventh consecutive season. He shared the mark of six with Cal Ripken Jr.

With the score tied at 6, Trey Mancini led off the Baltimore seventh with a single off Emilio Pagan (1-3) and Davis followed with a liner into the right-field corner.

Donnie Hart (2-0) pitched the seventh for the win.

PHILLIES 6, BRAVES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins ended his homer streak but did drive in the go-ahead run with a sixth-inning double, Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings and Philadelphia beat Atlanta.

Cameron Rupp homered for the Phillies, who have connected in 10 straight games and totalled 21 homers over that stretch.

Rookie slugger Hoskins didn't go deep after homering in five straight games while becoming the fastest ever to reach 11 home runs, doing it in 18 games and 64 at-bats. His double just inside the left-field line scored Nick Williams to put the Phillies ahead 2-1.

That was enough for Nola (10-9), who rebounded from two straight subpar outings by allowing one run and five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.