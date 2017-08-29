Browns coach doesn't deny team trying to trade CB Haden

BEREA, Ohio — Coach Hue Jackson isn't denying a report that the Cleveland Browns are attempting to trade cornerback Joe Haden.

CBSSports.com reported that the Browns are "aggressively trying to trade" Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler who has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons.

Jackson said he wants Haden on his defence , but he deferred to Sashi Brown, the team's top front-office executive, to make decisions that help the Browns.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus declined to comment. The Browns did not make Haden available following practice.

Haden is due to make $11.1 million this season. He signed a five-year, $67.5 million extension in 2014. The Browns could be looking to unload his contract and possibly add a wide receiver.

The 28-year-old Haden has played in only 18 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. He underwent surgery during the off-season to repair a groin injury that severely limited him in 2016.

