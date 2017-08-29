Choo paces Rangers' 12-2 rout of Astros in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shin-Soo Choo homered and drove in four runs Tuesday night, helping the Texas Rangers rout the Astros 12-2 in the opener of a series relocated to Florida due to flooding in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Adrian Beltre of the Rangers drove in three runs to pass Hall of Famer Ernie Banks for 28th on the career RBI list with 1,637 while Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer off Mike Fiers (8-9) before an announced crowd of 3,485 at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The three-game series that concludes Thursday was moved from Minute Maid Park because of flooding in the Houston area, with the Astros serving as the home team after the Rangers declined a proposal to play the games in Arlington, Texas.

It's only the fourth time in major league history that games have been relocated to neutral sites because of weather.

The Astros were involved as well in 2008, when two scheduled home games against the Chicago Cubs were moved to Milwaukee because of Hurricane Ike.

Three games between the Angels and Indians were played in Milwaukee instead of Cleveland because of snow in 2007, and two games between the Montreal Expos and Florida Marlins were moved from Miami to U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago due to Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

Choo had an RBI single off Fiers, who allowed eight runs in four innings. He added a three-run homer off reliever Francis Martes in the fifth.

Martin Perez (10-10) pitched seven strong innings for the Rangers, yielding two runs and eight hits. Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman drove in runs for the Astros with third-inning singles.

The small but lively crowd included Carolina Padilla, who made the 90-minute trip to the domed stadium with two 9-year-olds — one of them her son, David, who wore a Jose Altuve jersey.

"It's awesome. It's wonderful," she said. "When we found out this morning they were playing here, they were like, 'Oh, we have to go!'"

Seating was limited to the lower level, with tickets going for $10 each. Some Astros fans wore orange T-shirts, one Rangers fan showed up wearing a Dak Prescott football jersey and a handful of people showed up in Tampa Bay Rays gear.

Small crowds are routine at the Trop, where the Rays rank last in the major leagues in attendance, averaging just 15,614 per game — roughly half — what the Astros (30,661) and Rangers (31,370) have drawn in their home stadiums this season.

"I'm really disappointed that some more people didn't show up. It's no big secret that the Rays could move, and Major League Baseball is watching this," Tampa resident Jeff Justin, who described himself as a Cubs fan who supports the Rays, said. "This is sad. It really is."

Texas manager Jeff Banister said before the game that the prospect of the series attracting small crowds should not affect either team's commitment to playing for people affected by the storm.

"If at this moment they need people in the stands to have them charged up to play the game," Banister said, "they aren't playing for the right reasons."

IMPENDING DECISION

There's still been no official announcement on where the Astros will play this weekend's "home" series against the New York Mets, though it likely will be Tropicana Field. If the team, which begins a 10-game trip after facing the Mets, remains in St. Petersburg through Sunday it will wind up playing 19 consecutive games away from Minute Maid Park.

"Nineteen-day trips are never easy, if that's what it turns out to be, but it's also a time when you want to be there with all the chaos going on in Houston," Astros broadcaster Todd Kalas said. "It's a very emotional time for a lot of the guys involved. Many of them have family members who have either had to evacuate or are in the process of evacuating, so it's nonstop communication back home and certainly a lot of concern and fear."

UP NEXT