Country star Zac Brown finds new vocation: TV narrator

NEW YORK — Grammy winner Zac Brown might have found a new vocation: TV special narrator.
The country music star will make his television voiceover debut in "On a Mission: Atlanta Rising," a profile of Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC owner Arthur Blank. The one-hour program airs Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and will examine Blank's personal and professional life from his childhood through February's Super Bowl defeat and beyond.
The co-founder of Home Depot, Blank is one of the most powerful owners in the NFL.
"Arthur is a great man doing so many great things. He has a huge heart and strives to help communities and people grow to reach their full potential."
Blank is a supporter of Brown's Camp Southern Ground, which serves children ages 7 to 17 with programs that "challenge, educate, and inspire." He introduced the band at a December benefit for the camp.
