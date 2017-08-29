Czech forward Schick moves to Roma in record deal for club

ROME — Roma has completed the signing of forward Patrik Schick from Sampdoria in a club record deal adding up to around 42 million euros ($51 million).

The 21-year-old Schick, who flew into Rome on Monday night, underwent medical tests on Tuesday before agreeing a five-year contract.

Roma says: "The agreement includes an immediate loan fee of 5 million euros and, upon the completion of certain sporting objectives, an obligation to make the transfer permanent for a further 9 million euros."

The deal also includes performance-related bonuses worth up to 8 million euros, while Sampdoria is entitled to a final payment of at least 20 million euros in February 2020.