Eden Hazard joined by younger brother Kylian at Chelsea

FILE - In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo, Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Eden Hazard will be joined at Premier League champion Chelsea by his younger brother, Kylian. The London club says the 22-year-old Kylian Hazard signed Tuesday, Aug. 29 for the development squad. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

LONDON — Eden Hazard will be joined at Premier League champion Chelsea by his younger brother Kylian.

The London club says the 22-year-old Kylian Hazard signed Tuesday for the development squad, making it unlikely the attacking midfielder will play alongside Eden imminently in the senior Chelsea team.

Kylian Hazard, who began his career in Belgium, joined Chelsea from Hungarian club Ujpest.

