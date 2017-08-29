India captain Amritpal Singh signs with Sydney Kings

SYDNEY, Australia — India captain Amritpal Singh has signed with the Sydney Kings to play in Australia's National Basketball League next season.

The 25-year-old Singh, a 2.12-meter (7-foot) centre , is the first India-born player to play in the NBL. The Kings said Wednesday that Singh will travel with the team to play the Utah Jazz in a pre-season game Oct. 3 in Salt Lake City.

Born in a village of 2,000 people in the Punjab region of northern India, Singh didn't take up basketball until he was 19. He formerly played for the Pune Peshwas in the Indian Basketball League.