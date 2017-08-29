Indians, outfielder Jay Bruce team up to aid Harvey victims

Cleveland Indians outfielder and Texas native Jay Bruce has pledged to donate up to $100,000 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The team is accepting donations through Cleveland Indians Charities until Sept. 10 with all the money going to non-profit organizations in Southeast Texas, which has been devastated by the storm and flooding. Bruce and his wife, Hannah, intend to match the donations up to $100,000.

Bruce, who recently joined the Indians after being acquired in a trade from the New York Mets, is from Beaumont, Texas.

Fans can donate at Indians.com/Bruce .

The massive storm, which initially made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, has dumped more than 50 inches of rain in some areas around Houston, paralyzing the nation's fourth-largest city. The storm is moving slowly to the northeast and is now pelting Louisiana with heavy rain.