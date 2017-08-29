Indians-Yankees rained out; doubleheader on Wednesday

NEW YORK — The game between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees on Tuesday night was rained out.

With rain forecast throughout the night, the Yankees announced the postponement hours before the scheduled start.

The game will be made up as the second game of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will start at 1:05 p.m. EDT, with the second game to begin about 30 minutes after the opener.

The Indians, who lead the AL Central by seven games, beat the Yankees 6-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. New York is second in the AL East, 3 1/2 games behind Boston.

Yankees left-hander Jamie Garcia (1-1, 5.47 ERA) will start the first game. In the second game, it will be lefty Jordan Montgomery (7-6, 4.00 ERA), who will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Cleveland will counter with Trevor Bauer (13-8, 4.59 ERA) and Josh Tomlin (7-9, 5.38 ERA). Tomlin will be activated from the disabled list after missing nearly one month with a strained left hamstring.