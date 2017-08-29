New Chiefs linebacker Ragland could fit into mix soon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Alabama standout Reggie Ragland reported to the Chiefs but was not on the practice field Tuesday, one day after the Buffalo Bills shipped the linebacker to Kansas City for a fourth-round draft pick.
Ragland was injured all of last season and had fallen out of
Chiefs coach Andy Reid would not say when he expects Ragland to make it on the field. The Chiefs play their preseason finale Thursday night against Tennessee.
Reid did say that kicker Cairo Santos, who has missed most of training camp with a groin injury, could try field goals against the Titans. But backup Sam Ficken would continue to handle kickoffs.
