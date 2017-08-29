Tamim Iqbal's unbeaten 76 leads Bangladesh to 176-run lead

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Opener Tamim Iqbal scored an unbeaten 76 to steer Bangladesh to a 133-3 at lunch on day three of the series-opening test against Australia, helping the hosts extend their lead to 176.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim was on 25 at the first interval Tuesday after combining in a 66-run fourth-wicket stand with Tamim, who has posted half centuries in both innings.

Offspinner Nathan Lyon broke through in the sixth over of the day, dismissing nightwatchman Taijul Islam for 4 after Bangladesh resumed at 45-1.

Lyon then dismissed Imrul Kayes (2) with a delivery that carried extra bounce.

But Tamim and Rahim kept Australia at bay for the remainder of the session, playing their shots effortlessly.

In an almost chanceless innings, Tamim hit eight boundaries and faced 150 balls.

Australia had a reviewed a lbw against Tamim rejected when the Bangladeshi batsman was on 42.

Mushfiqur Rahim aided him brilliantly, hitting one six and a four in the innings in which he so far faced 57 deliveries.

To compound Australia's woes, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood left the ground with side strain.