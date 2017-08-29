Toronto FC star Sebastien Giovinco voted MLS player of the week
Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco is Major League Soccer's player of the week.
He scored three goals in two games last week to lift the club to a pair of wins.
The Italian scored his fifth direct free kick goal of the season, tying an MLS single-season record.
Giovinco now has 12 direct free kick goals in his MLS career, extending his lead atop the all-time leaderboard.
It's the third time this season Giovinco has earned player of the week honours.