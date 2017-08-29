Umpire Everitt leaves game with injury

DENVER — Home plate umpire Mike Everitt has left the game between the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies in the first inning after being hit by a warmup pitch.

Everitt was crouched behind Tigers catcher James McCann on Tuesday night as starter Michael Fulmer threw warm-up pitches in the middle of the inning. One pitch got past McCann and hit Everitt in the upper right thigh area. He was attended to by a Rockies trainer and left the game.