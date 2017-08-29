Vermont ski areas president to lead national ski association

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The president of the Vermont Ski Areas Association is going to become president of the Lakewood, Colorado-based National Ski Areas Association, the trade association that represents ski resort owners and operators across the country.

The appointment of Parker Riehle (REEL'-ee) to the National Ski Areas Association was announced Monday after the group's board of directors chose him to lead the group. Riehle will succeed Michael Berry, who is retiring on Jan. 1 after 25 years.

Riehle has worked at the Vermont Ski Areas Association since 1998 and became president in 2006.