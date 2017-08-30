Canada beaten 31-16 by Namibia in opening match at World Rugby U20 Trophy 2017

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Lachlan Currie and Jake Thiel scored tries in a losing cause as Canada dropped a 31-16 decision to Namibia at the World Rugby U20 Trophy 2017.

The eight-team tournament is a second-tier under-20 championship with the winner earning promotion to the elite World Rugby U20 Championship.

Namibia ran up a 12-0 lead and never trailed in rainy conditions Tuesday at Estadio Charrua, scoring five tries. Canada cut the lead to 12-8 at halftime but Namibia pulled ahead in the second half. Will Kelly kicked two penalties for Canada.

Canada's George Barton and Thiel were sent to the sin-bin in the second half.

"It was a tough day today," said Canada coach Jeff Williams. "We didn't play to the conditions, we made too many technical errors and with two yellow cards, we were unable to generate any momentum.

"Credit to Namibia because they stuck to their game plan and used the maul effectively."

Canada faces Japan on Saturday.

Pool A features Japan, Namibia, Canada and Chile while Pool B is made up of Fiji, Portugal, hosts Uruguay and Hong Kong.