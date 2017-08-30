Canada falls to U.S. in gold medal game of wheelchair basketball Americas Cup

CALI, Colombia — Patrick Anderson scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds but it wasn't enough as Canada fell 54-50 to the United States on Wednesday night at the wheelchair basketball Americas Cup.

The Canadians managed to qualify for the 2018 world championships despite the loss.

Nik Goncin added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Canada.

The U.S. started strong and took an 11-4 lead in the first, but the Canadians rallied to tie it 15-15 at the end of the quarter. Canada had a 31-24 advantage at halftime.

The Americans came back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Canadians 20-6.

Goncin attempted to tie the game in the final moments with a three but couldn't get it to drop.