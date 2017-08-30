Coyotes captain Shane Doan calls it a career

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is retiring after 21 seasons with the same franchise.

The Coyotes announced Doan's retirement on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Doan is the franchise's all-time leader in nearly every category, finishing his career with 402 goals and 570 assists in 1,540 games.

The Coyotes announced in June that Doan would not be re-signed, making the longtime captain a free agent. After deliberating with his family, Doan decided to hang up his skates rather than play for another team.