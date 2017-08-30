Giants-Padres Runs

Giants second. Joe Panik singles to left field. Nick Hundley reaches on error. Joe Panik to second. Fielding error by Cory Spangenberg. Ryder Jones flies out to right field to Jabari Blash. Matt Moore singles to shallow infield. Nick Hundley to third. Joe Panik scores. Throwing error by Cory Spangenberg. Denard Span doubles to deep right field. Matt Moore to third. Nick Hundley scores. Hunter Pence walks. Jarrett Parker called out on strikes. Pablo Sandoval lines out to deep centre field to Manny Margot.

2 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 3 left on. Giants 2, Padres 0.

Padres second. Wil Myers singles to centre field. Yangervis Solarte singles to left field. Wil Myers to second. Jabari Blash grounds out to shortstop. Yangervis Solarte out at second. Wil Myers to third. Cory Spangenberg singles to shallow infield. Wil Myers scores. Austin Hedges singles to left centre field. Cory Spangenberg to second. Luis Perdomo grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Ryder Jones.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 2, Padres 1.

Padres fourth. Jabari Blash homers to centre field. Cory Spangenberg hit by pitch. Austin Hedges walks. Cory Spangenberg to second. Luis Perdomo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Austin Hedges to second. Cory Spangenberg out at third. Manny Margot homers to centre field. Luis Perdomo scores. Austin Hedges scores. Carlos Asuaje strikes out swinging. Jose Pirela flies out to left field to Jarrett Parker.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 5, Giants 2.

Padres sixth. Cory Spangenberg doubles to deep left centre field. Austin Hedges flies out to right centre field to Denard Span. Cory Spangenberg to third. Matt Szczur pinch-hitting for Luis Perdomo. Matt Szczur strikes out swinging. Manny Margot walks. Carlos Asuaje singles to right field. Manny Margot to second. Cory Spangenberg scores. Jose Pirela grounds out to shallow infield, Albert Suarez to Ryder Jones.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 6, Giants 2.

Giants eighth. Pablo Sandoval flies out to deep left field to Jose Pirela. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging. Joe Panik homers to right field. Nick Hundley strikes out swinging.