Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Boston 3 Toronto 0

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Baltimore 4 Seattle 0

Texas 12 Houston 2

Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 6 Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 8 Oakland 2

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.

Washington 8 Miami 3

Cincinnati 14 N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 10 Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 7 Detroit 3

Arizona 7 L.A. Dodgers 6

San Diego 6 San Francisco 3

Interleague

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Bauer 13-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-8), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Miranda 8-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 12-8), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 7-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 10-5), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Porcello 8-15) at Toronto (Happ 6-10), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Cashner 7-9) vs Houston (Keuchel 11-2), 7:10 p.m. at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 7-13) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 6-7) at Kansas City (Vargas 14-8), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Teheran 8-11) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 4-7), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 10-9) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Worley 2-3) at Washington (Scherzer 13-5), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Montero 2-9) at Cincinnati (Bailey 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 11-11) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-11), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Blach 8-10) at San Diego (Wood 3-4), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-6) at Arizona (Ray 10-5), 9:40 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit (Verlander 9-8) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

---

