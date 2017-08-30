Timberwolves hire Roth to coach Iowa G-League team
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have named Scott Roth as the coach of the inaugural Iowa Wolves G-League team.
The Timberwolves announced the hiring on Wednesday. Roth will oversee coaching of the team after the Timberwolves purchased the minor league team in Des Moines.
Roth was a player on the original Timberwolves team in 1989-90 and has been an assistant coach for seven different NBA teams. He spent last season as a scout for the Timberwolves.
Roth will be charged with installing a system in Iowa that mimics the one coach Tom Thibodeau runs with the Timberwolves. That way any young player who spends time in Iowa will be better prepared when he is called up to play for the NBA team.
It will be Roth's second stint in the G-League. He coached Bakersfield in 2008.
