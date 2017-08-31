Mbappe joins Neymar at PSG in deal with Monaco

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe's much-anticipated move to Paris Saint-Germain finally went through on Thursday evening, with Monaco loaning the 18-year-old forward until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent.

No financial details were given by PSG in its statement Thursday, but the permanent deal would be from 2018-22.

Although no transfer fee has been given by either French club, it is widely reported that PSG will pay an astonishing 180 million euros ($216 million) for Mbappe, who burst onto the scene last season in sensational style.

It means that PSG now has unprecedented status as effectively owning the world's two most expensive players, with Brazil star Neymar bought for a world record 222 million euros ($262 million).

The Neymar deal restricted PSG's ability to sign Mbappe right away, because of Financial Fair Play rules in place designed to curtail excessive spending by clubs each season.