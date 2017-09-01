'A no brainer': Mercedes to extend Valtteri Bottas' contract

MONZA, Italy — Valtteri Bottas has been assured he will keep his seat at Mercedes for at least another year.

Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff says "it is a no brainer to continue with Valtteri."

The 28-year-old Bottas joined Mercedes on a one-year contract after Nico Rosberg retired after winning the Formula One title last season.

The Finnish driver has posted two wins and eight podium results this season and sits third in the drivers' standings, 41 points behind leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari and 34 points behind teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking at the Italian Grand Prix, Wolff dismissed speculation that Bottas still needed to prove himself, saying "we are very happy with Valtteri. We want to keep him in the team."