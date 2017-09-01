As US Open's 3rd round begins, 5 women still chasing No. 1

NEW YORK — Five women still remain in contention for the No. 1 ranking as the U.S. Open's third round begins.

Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza are among them and try to reach the fourth round by winning Friday.

Two of the others, current No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina, will play Saturday.

The fifth, Simona Halep, lost in the first round to Maria Sharapova.

Action is under way on Day 5, with two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova facing 18th-seeded Caroline Garcia in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Later, Williams meets Maria Sakkari, and Muguruza plays No. 31 Magdalena Rybarikova.

Sharapova plays at night against American wild-card entry Sofia Kenin.

