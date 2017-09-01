Canada's Shapovalov advances at US Open after Britain's Edmund retires

NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open after British opponent Kyle Edmund retired with an injury.

The left-hander from Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0 before Edmund abandoned the match.

While leading the third set 3-2, Edmund took a medical timeout and needed a trainer to stretch and treat his left shoulder, neck and back.

Shapovalov pressed Edmund as soon as play resumed to tie the set 3-3 and then again to take a 4-3 lead, winning 10 consecutive points as the match's momentum shifted.

Although Edmund eventually won a pair of points, Shapovalov took the third set 6-3.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov continued to take advantage of Edmund's hampered mobility and inability to stretch out on returns by firing a pair of aces to start the fourth set before the Briton retired.

In the first set, Shapovalov found himself in a 3-0 hole but battled back to tie it 3-3. Edmund bore down, however, to take the first set 6-3.

An out-of-bounds return by Edmund in the second set gave Shapovalov a 2-1 lead, his first of the match.

Edmund flubbed another return on a smashing serve by Shapovalov to give the Canadian the second set 6-3.