Canadian women drop to No. 5 in FIFA world rankings as England climbs the ladder

TORONTO — Canada has slipped one spot to No. 5 in the FIFA world rankings in the wake of the UEFA Women's Championship.

The U.S. and Germany remain 1-2 with European semifinalist England jumping two places to No. 3, an all-time high. That bumped France to No. 4 and Canada to No. 5.

Australia climbed one place to No. 6 with the Netherlands, which won the European title, vaulting five places to No. 7 to crack the top 10 for the first time. Japan slipped two spots to No. 8 and Brazil one to No. 9. North Korea remained at No. 10.

Sweden fell out of the top 10, dropping two rungs to No. 11. European runner-up Denmark climbed three places to No. 12.

Canada's next action is a two-game series against the U.S. in November, in Vancouver and San Jose.