Duvall leads Reds to 7-3 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Adam Duvall drove in two runs to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Duvall broke the game open in the first inning with a two-run single off Pirates starter Gerrit Cole. He singled and scored in the third and reached on a wild pitch and scored in the eighth.

Scooter Gennett had three hits for the Reds, including a triple off the top of the centre field wall to lead off the sixth inning.

Reds rookie Luis Castillo matched his shortest outing of the season, lasting four innings while allowing two runs and three hits. He struck out five.

Asher Wojciechowski (4-3) earned the win in relief after moving to the bullpen from the starting rotation. He pitched two scoreless innings. He is 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season.

Cole (11-9) was touched for five earned runs and six hits in six innings after pitching five shutout innings in a 1-0 victory over the Reds in his last start.

FIRST TASTE

Cincinnati infielder Zach Vincej was recalled from Triple-A Louisville and made his major league debut, grounding out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. The Reds also recalled RHP Ariel Hernandez and released RHP Lisalverto Bonilla.

TRAINING ROOM

Reds: RHP Anthony DeScalfini (right UCL sprain) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session, his second since restarting his rehab program after leaving a rehab appearance Aug. 3. He'll throw one more bullpen session before facing live batters.

Pirates: RHP Joaquin Benoit (left knee inflammation) and LHP Wade LeBlanc (left quad strain) were both reinstated from the 10-day disabled list.

UP NEXT

Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-1, 5.40) will make his second career start. His first appearance also came against the Pirates in a 5-2 loss Sunday.