Keith Mitchell increases lead in Web.com Tour Finals opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keith Mitchell increased his lead to two strokes Friday in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, shooting a 4-under 67 in the Web.com Tour Finals opener.

A week after missing a PGA Tour card by a stroke in the Web.com Tour's regular-season finale, Mitchell had a 10-under 132 total on Ohio State's Scarlet Course.

Seth Reeves was second after a 64, and Andrew Landry had a 67 to get to 7 under. Ryan Armour (68) and Abraham Ancer (70) were 6 under.

The four-event series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings — Armour was 159th — and non-members with enough PGA Tour money to have placed in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.

Landry, Ancer and the other top-25 finishers — Mitchell was 26th, and Reeves 60th — on the Web.com regular-season money list have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.