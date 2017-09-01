Kevin Sutherland shoots 8-under 62 to take lead at Shaw Charity Classic

CALGARY — Kevin Sutherland birdied five of his final seven holes to finish atop the leaderboard on Friday after the opening round of the Shaw Charity Classic.

Sutherland started his round on the back nine of Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club and had birdies on his second and fifth holes before adding six more on the front nine to card a score of 8-under 62.

On his final hole, Sutherland had a chance to make another birdie to tie the course record of 61, but he just missed the putt.

Scott McCarron eagled the par-5, 18th hole on his way to a round of 63 on the par-70, 7,086-yard course to finish alone in second spot after the first of three days of competition at the PGA Champions Tour event.

Miguel Angel Jimenez also eagled the 18th hole to finish in a four-way tie for third spot with Todd Hamilton, Billy Andrade and Scott Dunlop at 6-under 64.

Rod Spittle of Niagara Falls, Ont., finished as the low Canadian after shooting a 3-under 67 to finish in a 10-way tie for 23th. Included in that group was 2014 Shaw Charity Classic winner Fred Couples.

Vancouver's Stephen Ames carded a 1-under round of 69 to finish in a tie for 45th with nine other golfers including defending champion Carlos Franco.