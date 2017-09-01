Panthers left thin at cornerback after initial roster cuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers may need to add depth at cornerback after waiving former fifth-round draft pick Zack Sanchez and placing veteran Teddy Williams on injured reserve Friday.

Sanchez was having a solid preseason before injuring his groin Thursday night against the Steelers.

Carolina has little depth behind starters James Bradberry and Daryl Worley and veteran nickel back Captain Munnerlyn. That could open the door for undrafted rookie Cole Luke to make the team. Luke had 10 tackles against Pittsburgh.

Carolina also cut wide receiver Trevor Graham, tight end Bryce Williams, centre Brian Folkerts, cornerback Devonte Johnson, defensive tackles Gabriel Mass and Connor Wujciak and defensive ends Arthur Miley and Efe Obada.

Offensive linemen Dan France and David Yankey, wide receiver Fred Ross and tight end Scott Simonson were placed on injured reserve.

