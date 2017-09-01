Promoters: Pacquiao-Horn rematch won't happen this year

BRISBANE, Australia — Manny Pacquiao won't box Jeff Horn in a rematch of their WBO world welterweight title fight this year because the Filipino senator will be busy with government duties.

But local promoter Dean Lonergan says "on behalf of the Philippines government, he (Pacquiao) will be part of a delegation that will visit China in the middle of his proposed preparation period for the fight ... Pacquiao is committed to fighting again in 2018 and a rematch with Jeff Horn for the WBO world welterweight title."