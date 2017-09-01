Sri Lanka fails to secure automatic spot at 2019 World Cup

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has failed to secure a direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup after losing four consecutive limited-overs cricket internationals to India.

The International Cricket Council said after Thursday night's fourth match that Sri Lanka, the 1996 champion, had needed two wins in the ongoing five-match series against India to be sure of a World Cup spot. Tournament host England plus the top seven ranked teams as of Sept. 30 qualify automatically for the quadrennial event.

Sri Lanka will now have to see how West Indies performs in a one-off match against Ireland and five ODIs against England.

As of now, the West Indies must lose at least one of those six matches for Sri Lanka to avoid having to enter a qualifying round for the World Cup.