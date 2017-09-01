US skating star Gracie Gold taking time off, seeking help

U.S. figure skating star Gracie Gold is stepping away from the sport to seek professional help with the Olympics a little more than five months away.

The 2014 Olympic bronze medallist and two-time national champion did not specify in a statement to U.S. Figure Skating what sort of help she needs.

She said Friday her "passion for skating and training remains strong" and she will be away for "some time." She hopes this will allow her to become a "stronger person."

Her decision was first reported by USA Today.

Olympic qualifying for the U.S. team is in early January, diminishing Gold's prospects for competing in the Pyeongchang Games.