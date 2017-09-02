Archer exits Rays game against White Sox with injury

CHICAGO — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Chris Archer left due to right lateral forearm tightness after giving up back-to-back home runs without recording an out in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

Alen Hanson hit his fourth home run on Archer's second pitch of the game, and Yolmer Sanchez followed with his ninth homer. Archer threw just eight pitches, three for strikes, before the Rays coaching staff and trainer checked on him and he left the game as a precaution.

Archer became the third pitcher in Rays history to allow home runs to the first two batters in a game.