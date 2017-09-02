Baseball Capsules

DETROIT — Mike Clevinger pitched six sharp innings and the Cleveland Indians swept a day-night doubleheader, routing the Detroit Tigers 10-0 Friday for their ninth straight win.

The AL Central-leading Indians won the opener 3-2 on Francisco Lindor's tiebreaking single in the ninth inning.

Roberto Perez homered and drove in three runs to back Clevinger (8-5).

Clevinger allowed three hits, struck out six and walked one. Buck Farmer (3-2) took the loss.

The opener was tied at 2 in the ninth when pinch-hitter Jay Bruce tripled with one out off Shane Greene (3-3). Lindor singled through the drawn-in infield.

The Tigers loaded the bases with two out in the ninth inning against closer Cody Allen (2-6), who had allowed the tying run in the eighth. Joe Smith took over and retired Miguel Cabrera on a line drive to Lindor at shortstop for his first save.

RED SOX 4, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Doug Fister dominated for seven innings and the Boston Red Sox backed him with three home runs to beat the Yankees and extend their AL East lead.

Eduardo Nunez, Andrew Benintendi and Hanley Ramirez each homered as the Red Sox opened a 5 1/2-game edge over New York.

Fister (4-7) gave up doubles by Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge to begin the first inning, and little else. He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one.

Sonny Gray (8-9) gave up all three homers.

ORIOLES 1, BLUE JAYS 0, 13 INNINGS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jonathan Schoop doubled home Manny Machado in the 13th inning as Baltimore outlasted Toronto.

It was the eighth win in nine games for the Orioles, a surge that's put them just 2 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card.

Machado led off the 13th with an infield hit off Aaron Loup (2-3) and Schoop followed with a liner to right- centre .

Jimmy Yacabonis (1-0) worked the 13th for his first major league victory.

CUBS 2, BRAVES 0

CHICAGO (AP) — John Lackey pitched seven crisp innings, Javier Baez's daring baserunning paid off again and the Cubs beat Atlanta for their fifth straight win.

Lackey (11-10) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked none while improving to 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break. The 38-year-old righty retired his last 16 batters.

Pedro Strop and Brian Duensing worked the eighth before Wade Davis finished the four-hitter for his 28th save in 28 chances.

Anthony Rizzo added two more hits as NL Central-leading Chicago won for the 11th time in its last 14 games. He batted .355 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in August, powering the Cubs to a 17-12 record and a major league-best 191 runs for the month.

Atlanta lost for the fifth time in seven games, wasting a solid start by Mike Foltynewicz (10-11).

BREWERS 1, NATIONALS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Nelson scattered three singles and struck out 11 over seven innings, and Milwaukee beat Washington.

Neil Walker, obtained from the New York Mets on Aug. 12, homered in the first inning off Tanner Roark (11-9).

Nelson (11-6) tied his career high in strikeouts. Rookie Josh Hader struck out the side in the eighth inning and Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth for his 32nd save in 37 chances. Knebel has not allowed a run in his last 19 outings.

ROYALS 7, TWINS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Moustakas homered for the first time since mid-August, Brandon Moss also went deep and Kansas City held off Minnesota.

The Twins had won four in a row. They remain one game behind New York for the top AL wild-card spot.

Melky Cabrera tied a season-high with four hits for the Royals, who won for just the second time in eight games.

Kelvin Herrera allowed a two-run single to Joe Mauer in the ninth, but Scott Alexander struck out Eddie Rosario with the bases loaded for his second save.

Jason Hammel (7-10) got the win. Dillon Gee (1-2) took the loss.

PHILLIES 2, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia was shut out for seven innings by major league newcomer Dillon Peters but rallied for two runs in the ninth and extended Miami's losing streak to five.

Brad Ziegler (1-3) took a 1-0 lead and a 13-inning scoreless streak into the ninth, but Maikel Franco doubled and Jorge Alfaro tied it with a single. Andres Blanco's groundout scored another run.

Philadelphia rookie Rhys Hoskins went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts, ending his 13-game hitting streak.

Juan Nicasio (3-5) made his Phillies debut a day after being claimed on waivers. He retired Giancarlo Stanton to end the eighth and Hector Neris got his 18th save.

REDS 7, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Duvall drove in two runs to lead Cincinnati over Pittsburgh.

Asher Wojciechowski (4-3) earned the win in relief after moving to the bullpen from the rotation. He pitched two scoreless innings. He is 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season.