Cadet, Grayson, Bighill among last Saints preseason cuts

NEW ORLEANS — Veteran running back Travaris Cadet, quarterback Garrett Grayson and linebacker Adam Bighill are among New Orleans Saints players cut before the NFL deadline to reduce rosters to the regular season maximum of 53.

Grayson is a 2015 third-round draft choice who's been unable to establish himself as Drew Brees' primary backup. Bighill, a former CFL player, was a leading preseason tackler, making 11 tackles in New Orleans' preseason finale against Baltimore.

Cadet has spent most his five NFL seasons with New Orleans, but third-round draft choice Alvin Kamara has assumed his role as versatile runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Defensive back and 2015 fifth-round draft pick Damian Swann also has been cut along with and linebacker Michael Mauti, who was trying to comeback from surgery to address ulcerative colitis.

Some of those cut could be candidates for the club's 10-player practice squad.

Defensive back Arthur Maulet was cut despite standing out among undrafted rookies trying to make the club. He could be a practice squad candidate after providing solid pass coverage in preseason games, as well as forcing and recovering a fumble against Baltimore.

In all, the Saints have trimmed more than 30 players from the active roster, moving some — such as veteran receiver Corey Fuller and linebacker Bryan Braman — to injured reserve. Receiver Willie Snead is on a separate reserve list because of his suspension for driving while intoxicated.

Others cut were offensive linemen Khalif Barnes, John Fullington, Landon Turner, Bryce Harris, Tom Cameron, John Fullington and Kristjan Sokoli; defensive linemen Obum Gwacham, John Hughes, Ashaad Mabry, Tony McDaniel and Justin Zimmer; defensive backs Erik Harris, Malik Foreman, Elijah Mitchell and Taveze Calhoun; running backs Darius Victor and Zach line; linebackers Audie Cole and Jonathan Walton; receivers Travin Dural, Jake Lampman and De'Quan Hampton; tight ends Braeden Bowman and Garrett Griffin; and quarterback Ryan Nassib.

___