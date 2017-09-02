Canadian rookie tight end Auclair makes Buccaneers' 53-man roster

TAMPA, Fla. — Canadian Antony Auclair has cracked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' opening-day roster.

The rookie tight end made the Buccaneer's 53-man roster Saturday as NFL teams made their final cuts.

The six-foot-five, 256-pound Auclair signed a three-year deal with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent after completing his collegiate career at Laval.