Cowboys release QB Moore, putting rookie Rush in backup job

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have released quarterback Kellen Moore, completing undrafted rookie Cooper Rush's surprising rise to the backup job behind reigning NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys sent an undisclosed 2019 draft pick to Cincinnati for cornerback Bene Benwikere while cutting the roster to 53 players Saturday. The trade is an indication that several of the rookie defensive backs Dallas drafted might not be ready for the opener Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.

Rush had six touchdown passes without an interception while outplaying Moore, a five-year veteran, in all four preseason games. Moore becomes a free agent and could return to the Cowboys as a third QB.

Defensive ends David Irving and Damontre Moore were placed on the suspended list. Irving will miss the first four games for a performance-enhancing drug violation, and Moore will sit the first two under the substance-abuse policy.

