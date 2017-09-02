Defensive back Butler retires as player, becomes Tiger-Cats assistant coach

HAMILTON — Defensive back Craig Butler retired as a player from the Canadian Football League on Saturday and joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats staff as an assistant coach.

The six-foot-one, 201-pound native of London, Ont., was named a CFL All-Star in 2015 after registering 43 defensive tackles, four sacks and one interception in 14 games for the Tiger-Cats. He also earned his third of three Divisional All-Star selections that season, with the other two coming in 2011 and 2014.

"Craig has been, and will continue to be, a valuable member of our organization," said Kent Austin, vice-president of football operations for the Tiger-Cats. "We would like to thank him for everything he gave as a player both on and off the field these last four seasons, and congratulate him on a decorated career as a player in the CFL.

"We know his leadership and unwavering dedication to our team will continue in his new role and look forward to watching him develop as a coach in this league."

Butler missed the entire 2016 CFL season due to injury and appeared in just two games this season for the Tiger-Cats.

Selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders out of Western University in the second round, 12th overall, in the 2011 CFL Draft, Butler split his seven-year career with the Roughriders (2011-13) and Tiger-Cats (2014-17).

He played in 87 career regular season CFL games, making 214 defensive tackles, 42 special teams tackles, eight quarterback sacks, 13 interceptions and three forced fumbles.