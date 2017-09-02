Jaguars cut 20, place WR Greene on injured reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have parted with 20 players and placed receiver Rashad Greene on injured reserve.

Those moves helped Jacksonville reduce the roster to the NFL-mandated, 53-man limit Saturday.

The Jaguars kept three quarterbacks: Blake Bortles, Chad Henne and Brandon Allen.

Jacksonville released three veterans: linebacker Andrew Gachkar, defensive end Malliciah Goodman and linebacker Josh McNary.

The Jaguars also waived/injured cornerback Doran Grant, safety Jarrod Harper and receiver Shane Wynn. Grant, Harper and Wynn will revert to the team's injured reserve if they clear waivers.

Greene, a fifth-round draft pick from Florida State in 2015, is not eligible to return this season.

