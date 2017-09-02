Jets release snapper Purdum, their longest-tenured player

NEW YORK — The New York Jets have released long snapper Tanner Purdum, the team's longest-tenured player.

Purdum, a member of the Jets since 2010, played in 112 consecutive games over seven seasons. According to the team, Purdum was never charged with an errant snap or penalty during his time with New York.

He became the Jets' longest-tenured player in June, when the team released linebacker David Harris. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson and running back Bilal Powell, both members of New York's 2011 draft class, now assume that title.

The move Saturday to part ways with Purdum wasn't a total surprise after the Jets traded safety Ronald Martin to Indianapolis on Monday in exchange for rookie Thomas Hennessy, who handled the long snapping duties in the preseason finale.

The Jets still have to make about 20 roster moves to get down to the 53-man maximum.

