MLS Capsules

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Kei Kamara had his first career hat trick and the New England Revolution beat Orlando City 4-0 on Saturday night.

Kamara gave the Revolution (9-12-5) the lead in the 26th minute with a leaping right-footed stab from close range to finish Scott Caldwell's cross. Kamara's second came in the 75th minute after a give-and-go with Lee Nguyen and he made it 3-0 by finishing a breakaway in the 89th. It was Kamara's 11th goal of the season and the 97th of his MLS career.

Teal Bunbury capped the scoring for the Revs in the second minute of second-half stoppage time.

New England appeared to have a 2-0 lead before the end of the half, but Lee Nguyen's goal in the 43rd minute was disallowed by a video review which determined Bunbury was offside.

Orlando City (8-12-7) extended its winless streak to eight, including six losses. Jose Aja was sent off in the 80th minute for his second yellow card.

FIRE 1, IMPACT 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Bastian Schweinsteiger scored in the second half and Chicago beat 10-man Montreal.

Schweinsteiger scored his third goal in a Chicago uniform to help the Fire (13-9-5) snap a four-game losing streak.

Montreal (10-10-6) was left shorth-handed when defender Deian Boldor, making his Impact debut, was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Schweinsteiger in the 50th minute.

Referee Baldomero Toledo initially gave Boldor a yellow card for his dangerous studs-up challenge on the German midfielder's shin. Upon the recommendation of the video assistant referee, Toledo then went to the video review booth and chose to give Boldor a red card instead. It was the first instance of video review at an Impact match since the technology's introduction in MLS on Aug. 5.