Panthers cut 3-time All-Pro P Lee, QB Webb to get down to 53

Carolina Panthers' Joe Webb (14) is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Hilton (40) in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers cut three-time All-Pro punter Andy Lee and third-string quarterback/special teams player Joe Webb to trim roster to 53 players.

The Panthers kept less-experienced and less-expensive punter Michael Palardy, who filled in last season after Lee was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Lee, who was All-Pro in 2007, 2011 and 2012 playing for San Francisco, is expected to receive interest from the Arizona Cardinals now that he's a free agent.

Carolina isn't done making moves.

The Panthers kept two kickers on the roster Saturday, and are actively attempting to trade veteran Graham Gano. Seventh-round draft pick Harrison Butker is also on the roster.

Once the Panthers get down to one kicker they're expected to add a safety because they only have three on the roster.

Wide receiver Brenton Bersin, offensive linemen Gino Gradkowski and Chris Scott and safety L.J. MCray joined injured reserve.

